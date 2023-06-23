Waco man accused of sexually assaulting child relatives, recording and photographing victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Christopher Saenz, 38, of Waco, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency/sexual contact with a child, after three underage female relatives accused him of sexual assault, a criminal complaint states.

On June 21, investigators met with a woman who claimed Saenz sexually assaulted her three daughters.

One of the victims told investigators the sexual assaults began when she was 10 years old, and continued when she moved to a new residence in Waco.

The victim further claimed Saenz would take photographs of her in her panties and bra, and “would record what he did,” the affidavit states.

Two younger relatives of Saenz told detectives he started sexually assaulting them about a year-and-a-half ago, the document further states.

One of the victims told police that Saenz “has videos of her naked in a secret album.”

Saenz is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds adding up to $2.25 million, according to online records.

