Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man accused of sexually assaulting child relatives, recording and photographing victims

Bryan Christopher Saenz, 38, of Waco, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault...
Bryan Christopher Saenz, 38, of Waco, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency and sexual contact with a child, after three underage female relatives accused him of sexual assault.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Christopher Saenz, 38, of Waco, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency/sexual contact with a child, after three underage female relatives accused him of sexual assault, a criminal complaint states.

On June 21, investigators met with a woman who claimed Saenz sexually assaulted her three daughters.

One of the victims told investigators the sexual assaults began when she was 10 years old, and continued when she moved to a new residence in Waco.

The victim further claimed Saenz would take photographs of her in her panties and bra, and “would record what he did,” the affidavit states.

Two younger relatives of Saenz told detectives he started sexually assaulting them about a year-and-a-half ago, the document further states.

One of the victims told police that Saenz “has videos of her naked in a secret album.”

Saenz is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds adding up to $2.25 million, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

KWTX@4: Hewitt Public Library presents Hero Day on Wednesday, June 28th - 6.23.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Russia training combat dolphins, a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk, and more - 6.23.23
The Austin Police Department are looking for a suspect after a hit and run sent the victim to...
Austin police searching for suspect after hit and run sends victim to hospital
K9 Zico for Temple Police Department
Temple Police Department celebrates National Take Your Dog to Work Day