Waco real estate agents inducted into the Realtors Political Action Committee Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local real estate agents from the same agency have been inducted into the Realtors Political Action Committee, or RPAC, Hall of Fame for their work in protecting and promoting the real estate industry.

Leah Cox, broker and owner of Kelly, Realtors; and realtor Devin Forbes, also of Kelly, Realtors; were presented the honor while in Washington, D.C., for the 2023 Realtor Legislative Meetings.

The RPAC has a mission to identify candidates for elected office on the local, state, and national levels who will work with realtors to promote and protect the American Dream of homeownership.

(Julie Hays)

The Hall of Fame recognizes dedicated members who have not only given their time but a minimum voluntary donation of $25,000.

Cox said receiving the honor meant so much to her because it represents hard work given to protect the rights of so many.

“I have been in this industry for a long time and the culmination of all of my efforts was a really joyful event and experiencing walking across the stage, receiving an award that’s wonderful,” Cox said. “But that’s really not what the passion is about. Getting recognized for something that means so much to everyone is probably my biggest passion.”

(Julie Hays)

Cox and Forbes join fellow co-worker Tara Kiger.

Kiger traveled to Washington to surprise Cox and Forbes for the ceremony.

She was inducted in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.