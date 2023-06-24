Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood. (Source: WTVM)
By Gabriela Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A boy in Ohio is putting in a little extra work over the summer to help his family while getting ready for the next school year.

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.

“When I was walking with my lawnmower someone stopped me and asked me to cut their lawn and I did,” Jayden said.

An online post of 12-year-old Jayden looking for lawns to mow has since been shared more than a hundred times.

“It’s been overwhelming a little bit, but it’s great,” said Angel Jackson, Jayden’s mother.

Jayden just finished fifth grade at True Springs Academy and has been keeping busy since.

The 12-year-old is the second oldest out of six. His mother said he’s like the dad out of the bunch, and you can ask anybody about his work ethic.

“He’s just a hard worker and always going the extra mile to help,” Jackson said. “He wants to help his brother, sisters and himself get things for school,” Jackson said.

Not only does he want to get ready for school, but Jayden also wants to help his mother.

“Anything I need, he just goes and gets it. He doesn’t even ask me, he just goes and gets it,” Jackson said.

Adding, “Most kids around this area are into trouble and it just touches my heart that he’s gone away from all that. He really wants to help and do things the right way.”

Jayden’s family said he already has a few loyal customers, including neighbor Jim Hudson.

“He is very impressive and has come back a couple of times. He’s building a customer base,” Hudson said. “He is an asset to the community.”

Copyright WTVM via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park
Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on...
Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below