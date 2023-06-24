Baylor University organizes STEM+ camp for Central Texas youth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University this summer launched its first STEM+ camp designed for are fifth graders to learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

“They’re excited when they get here in the morning, when they leave in the afternoon. They’re excited about what we’re gonna do the next day,” said Suzanne Nesmith, Co-Director of STEM+ Camp.

Not only did the students learn from the traditional subjects of STEM, the “+” represents the incorporation of art in the program.

Nesmith says the most important goal is to teach kids about STEM starting at a young age to ignite their passion for it.

“If we don’t spark it at an early age they may never…even consider going into the higher math and science courses or going into STEM careers,” said Nesmith.

The camp consists of three one-week sessions from June 5-23 hosted at the Mayborn Museum. This week, they welcomed their final group of fifth graders.

The students in attendance over the 3 weeks came from 3 Transformative Waco schools including Brook Avenue, Alta Vista and J.H. Hines elementary schools.

Nesmith says she hopes that STEM+ camp at the Mayborn Museum will return for another summer.

“Everybody has been so positive about it that I really see us continuing in the future,” Nesmith said.

