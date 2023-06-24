Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations in undercover operation at Lake Whitney

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - In recent weeks, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of complaints regarding behavior and incidents occurring at the Cliffs and other locations on Lake Whitney, according to their Facebook page.

Some of the complaints reported include underage drinking, drug use and littering committed by some visitors.

In response, on Saturday BCSO deputies, assisted by Game Wardens and the Park Rangers, conducted an operation which included undercover officers and multiple surveillance units at the location.

After approximately three hours of observation, uniformed officers were brought to the location to conduct enforcement of the violations observed.

As a result, multiple tickets were issued for various violations and a small number of people were evicted from the park.

The post says: “It is not our intent or desire to deprive anyone of enjoying our lake and parks, but rather to ensure that all visitors can enjoy their time in peace and without dealing with unruly people. We encourage people to come to Bosque County, enjoy the lake and all that we have to offer. But do so with respect and decency.”

The sheriff’s office adds that they will continue to patrol the lake during the summer season and visitors can expect similar operations moving forward.

