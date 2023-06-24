Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Killeen to reopen Long Branch Park Pool

KWTX News 10 at 6 pm: 6.23.23 (A Segment)
By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will be opening the Long Branch Park Pool after it closed the facility last year due to maintenance.

The pool, along with the Junior Service Spray Pad located outside the pool gates, is set to open on Saturday, June 24th at 11 a.m.

“For me it’s all about the community and with that being said, I’m just happy we can open this pool,” said Corey Tramel, Recreation Manager for City of Killeen.

The spray pad is free of charge while the pool has a daily admissions fee:

  • $2 for guests under 17 and over 55
  • $3 for guests between 18 and 54

Anyone who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when at the pool.

The pool will be open from Tuesday — Sunday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Rest in Peace: Central Texas boy struck by lightning passes after long battle in hospital

Latest News

Baylor University STEM+
Baylor University organizes STEM+ camp for Central Texas youth
Killeen homeowner says careless drivers crashed into her property’s fence 16 times
Corsicana ISD students killed in rollover
Army offering $10K reward for information on hit-and-run driver who killed Ft. Cavazos soldier