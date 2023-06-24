City of Killeen to reopen Long Branch Park Pool

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen will be opening the Long Branch Park Pool after it closed the facility last year due to maintenance.

The pool, along with the Junior Service Spray Pad located outside the pool gates, is set to open on Saturday, June 24th at 11 a.m.

“For me it’s all about the community and with that being said, I’m just happy we can open this pool,” said Corey Tramel, Recreation Manager for City of Killeen.

The spray pad is free of charge while the pool has a daily admissions fee:

$2 for guests under 17 and over 55



$3 for guests between 18 and 54

Anyone who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when at the pool.

The pool will be open from Tuesday — Sunday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

