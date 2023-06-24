Ex-Mart football player to spend life behind bars for killing two friends while high on LSD

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zamar Kirven, who set aside a state championship ring and a promising football career for a Glock 9 mm and hallucinogenic drugs, was convicted Friday of killing two of his best friends while high on LSD.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about two hours before finding Zamar D. Kirven guilty of capital murder in the April 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 23, at a home they shared with others in Mart.

Kirven, 23, a star linebacker who played on a Mart state championship team and later played two seasons at the University of Houston, showed no emotion as Judge Susan Kelly read the guilty verdict. Though his wrists were shackled to a waist chain, Kirven bent over and blew a kiss to loved ones as they filed out of the courtroom, which was packed with family members on both sides and other Mart residents throughout the four-day trial.

Because so many spectators attended Friday’s court proceedings, the judge arranged for some of the crowd to watch final arguments, the sentencing and seven victim-impact statements from family members via teleconference from another third-floor courtroom.

Eight of the 12 jurors stayed to listen to family members address Kirven about the losses they suffered, with at least three jurors dabbing at tears during the emotional statements.

Prosecutors Ryan Calvert and Kristi DeCluitt did not seek the death penalty in the case, so Kelly sentenced Kirven to an automatic life prison term with no possibility of parole.

“For stealing the lives of two young men, justice and the law demanded that Zamar Kirven forfeit his freedom for the rest of his life,” the prosecutors said in a statement after the trial. “We are so grateful that the excellent work of our law enforcement partners in Mart, Riesel and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office allowed us to get justice for Jacob and Sabion. Our hope is that this verdict gives their families at least some small measure of peace.”

Austin attorney Kleon Andreadis, of Austin, who defended Kirven with Kerri Donica, of Corsicana, said the case was tragic for everyone involved.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens thanked the jury for its service.

“We know this tragedy affected the lives of so many and we hope this brings some closure to those who lost their loved ones,” Tetens said. “Mr. Kirven blamed others for his heinous acts of violence, but he will now reap the consequences of his actions in prison for the rest of his life.”

In defense testimony Friday, Kevin Kervin, the defendant’s older cousin, a convicted felon and admitted gang member, told jurors that he killed Ybarra and Kubitza after taking his cousin’s gun away from him. He also confessed to other murders while on the stand.

“I wanted to keep him out of trouble so he wouldn’t mess his life up like me,” Kevin Kervin said. “I took matters into my own hands. I told him to give me the gun because I didn’t want him doing anything crazy.”

Kevin Kervin has murder charges pending in Limestone and Tarrant counties and is under indictment in McLennan County on charges he engaged in a shootout with officers who had come to arrest him.

Calvert and DeCluitt easily discredited Kervin by calling McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Johnson, Waco police Sgt. Sam Key, a Tarrant County prosecutor and a Fort Worth police detective in rebuttal. All testified that many details in Kevin Kervin’s confessions did not match the evidence or statements from other witnesses in the murders he tried to claim as his own.

Under cross-examination from DeCluitt, Kevin Kervin said he was high and drunk when he spoke to law enforcement. He said he killed Ybarra and Kubitza on his cousin’s behalf because “he’s too valuable.”

“I felt like he was going to the NFL,” he said. “All he had to do is get his life right. I wasn’t going to let him do that.”

He acknowledged telling law enforcement officers during his confession that Zamar Kirven’s athletic prowess “was the way out for their family.”

Kirven played linebacker for the University of Houston Cougars in 2018 and 2019 before being dismissed from the team in 2020 for violating unspecified team rules.

In jury summations Friday, DeCluitt, noting Mart’s rich football legacy, said putting Kevin Kervin on the witness stand amounted to a failed “Hail Mary” pass by the defense.

“Everything he said, except possibly his name, was not true,” she said, adding that if Kevin Kervin was trying to protect his younger cousin from going to prison, he probably shouldn’t have said he killed Ybarra and Kubitza with Zamar Kervin’s gun, which had Zamar Kervin’s DNA on it.

Shatydrick “Woola” Bailey, a two-way star on two of Mart’s state championship teams, testified Wednesday that the East Texas Avenue home that Kirven was sharing with Ybarra, Kubitza, Ybarra’s parents and two other relatives was a gathering spot for him and his friends. They frequently would hang out there, smoke marijuana and play video games, he said.

On the evening before the shootings, Kirven, Kubitza and Ybarra said they were going to Mexia to get some acid, also known as LSD. Bailey didn’t go but came back later. He walked to a store about 1 a.m. to get something to eat and said he heard what he thought were gunshots on his way back to the house.

When he returned, he said a paranoid Kirven put a gun to his head and asked if he was trying to set him up to be robbed.

He said he ran from the home after struggling with Kirven out of fear that Kirven, who was acting “out of his head,” would kill him. He found out later that morning his friends were dead, he said.

Judge Kelly instructed the jury that voluntary intoxication is not a defense in the commission of a crime.

