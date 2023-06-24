Advertise
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Historic Waco Castle, standing tall for more than 100 years on Austin Avenue, is up for auction, according to a Facebook post from Magnolia Realty.

In 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines fulfilled a decades long dream to renovate the castle. They aired the entire process on Magnolia Network in the summer of 2022 and then they opened it up for guests to tour.

The Facebook post reads: “Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.

Bidding for the four bedroom, three and a half bathroom, 6,176 square feet piece of Waco history will open on July 20th, 2023.

