Killeen police dispel rumors of active shooter at Walmart
Killeen police wrote on Facebook that the active shooter reports are false and that the incident was isolated.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At approximately 4:00 p.m., Killeen police officers were called to the Walmart store located at 3404 Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a shots fired call, according to the department.
Police arrived a few minutes later and were met by witnesses who say two males were seen in the parking lot when shots were fired.
They fled the area in a gray SUV and blue Sedan prior to the officers arrival.
Police say no injuries have been reported and that the incident was isolated.
A couple of hours after responding to the call, Killeen police put on Facebook that the reports of an “active shooter” are false.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.