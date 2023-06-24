Advertise
Killeen police dispel rumors of active shooter at Walmart

Killeen police wrote on Facebook that the active shooter reports are false and that the incident was isolated.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At approximately 4:00 p.m., Killeen police officers were called to the Walmart store located at 3404 Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a shots fired call, according to the department.

Police arrived a few minutes later and were met by witnesses who say two males were seen in the parking lot when shots were fired.

They fled the area in a gray SUV and blue Sedan prior to the officers arrival.

Police say no injuries have been reported and that the incident was isolated.

A couple of hours after responding to the call, Killeen police put on Facebook that the reports of an “active shooter” are false.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

