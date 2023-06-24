Killeen police dispel rumors of active shooter at Walmart

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At approximately 4:00 p.m., Killeen police officers were called to the Walmart store located at 3404 Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a shots fired call, according to the department.

Police arrived a few minutes later and were met by witnesses who say two males were seen in the parking lot when shots were fired.

They fled the area in a gray SUV and blue Sedan prior to the officers arrival.

Police say no injuries have been reported and that the incident was isolated.

A couple of hours after responding to the call, Killeen police put on Facebook that the reports of an “active shooter” are false.

