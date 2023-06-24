Killeen police respond to car crashed into front door of convenience store
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At approximately 1:02 p.m., Killeen police were called to the Stop N Save Convenience Store in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a building.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a silver Nissan pickup applied pressure on the accelerator instead of the break, causing the vehicle to crash into the front door of the building.
No injuries were reported.
