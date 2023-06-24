Advertise
Killeen police respond to car crashed into front door of convenience store

Car crashes into front of Killeen business
Car crashes into front of Killeen business(Patrick Carreon)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At approximately 1:02 p.m., Killeen police were called to the Stop N Save Convenience Store in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a building.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a silver Nissan pickup applied pressure on the accelerator instead of the break, causing the vehicle to crash into the front door of the building.

No injuries were reported.

