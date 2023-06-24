Long stretch of triple digit highs going into next week

We officially had the start of summer this week and man, mother nature isn’t skipping a beat. We will see the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) this upcoming week as we soar over 100° every...single...day next week. And the temperature spike starts this weekend. The summertime high pressure off to the west is making a dash for Texas over the weekend and that is the culprit of the increasing heat. If you’re looking for some good news when it comes to the weather -- is small -- but humidity will start to come down just as temperatures surge so that keeps our feels like temperatures in the afternoons between 105° -110°. Sunday will actually feel the hottest before the humidity can come down -- feeling like 110° -114° for several hours in the afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure that’ll be responsible for the forthcoming heat is still in a favorable position to bring a hope for some rain. Overnight tonight into Saturday morning, more storms will be on approach from the west, and could move into parts of Central Texas. The better positioning for storms is north of us and mostly impact North and East Texas. If you live East of I-35, a stronger storm or two could blow through after 2 am, but chances are low. Whatever lingering energy is left over from tonight’s storm chance, could spark up a storm or two Saturday, but after that storm chances exit the forecast for at least a week. High pressure starts to control the weather and that’ll send our temperatures close to 100° for Saturday.

We are on record temperature watch as we could get close to a record highs on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and next Friday. Stay hydrated and stay diligent in finding ways to keep cool. Heat related illnesses and death are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action. For more on heat safety, tips, and resources visit Heat.gov

