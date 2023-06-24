Not dropping below 100 until next weekend

If you can believe it, tomorrow is going to be even hotter than today and it starts a significantly hot stretch of days with high temperatures over 100°. Highs for Sunday are expected to be around 101° . This is just the start since high pressure is moving in overhead and we expect to see every single day next week with a high over 100°. Humidity comes down a tad and helps keep our feels like temperatures in the afternoons between 105° -110°. Sunday will actually feel the hottest before the humidity can come down; feeling like 110° -114° for several hours in the afternoon.

A heat advisory remains in place through 8 p.m. on Sunday. This will either be extended or upgraded depending on how quickly the moisture/humidity can mix out going into next week. Either way -- our feels like temperatures will be around 108-110 each afternoon, at a minimum. Keep on staying cool any way you can & make sure you are staying hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!

There are signs that the overall weather pattern is shifting some by 4th of July weekend (next weekend) so it might not be as hot (still in the 90s) and it may bring in a shot for some rain. It’s still too early to completely buy into it, but the hope is there. We will have updates as the month of July closes in.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.