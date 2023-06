NWS says Matador tornado rated EF-3, with wind gusts between 145, 165 mph

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service released their report about the Matador tornado on Saturday, revealing that the town was hit by an EF-3 storm.

A tornado a third of a mile wide went through the west side of Matador around 8 p.m., killing four people and injuring 15 others. Peak wind gusts were estimated between 145 and 165 miles per hour.

This rating was determined through consultation with engineers from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute, who also performed a damage survey in Matador. The storm also produced extremely large hail, with the largest stone measuring 4.5″ in diameter on the east side of Matador.

A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPED IN THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXASPANHANDLE DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON OF WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2023.THIS SUPERCELL MOVED SOUTH-SOUTHEASTWARD THROUGH THE WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS DURING THE EVENING AND EVENTUALLY MOVED INTO THETEXAS BIG COUNTRY AND THE SAN ANGELO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICEFORECAST AREA AROUND 11 PM CDT. THIS STORM QUICKLY INTENSIFIED INMOTLEY COUNTY JUST NORTH OF MATADOR, TX WHERE THE FIRST OF FIVEREPORTED TORNADOES OCCURRED AROUND 7:50 PM CDT, HOWEVER NOSURVEY WAS CONDUCTED AS NO DAMAGE WAS REPORTED. THIS STORM THENPRODUCED A THIRD OF A MILE WIDE TORNADO THAT WENT THROUGH THE WESTSIDE OF MATADOR AROUND 8 PM CDT KILLING 4 PEOPLE ANDINJURING 15 OTHERS. PEAK WIND GUSTS CORRESPONDING TO THE OBSERVED DAMAGE WERE ESTIMATED TO BE IN THE 145 MPH TO 165 MPH RANGE, RESULTING IN AN EF-3 RATING. THIS RATING WAS DETERMINED THROUGH CONSULTATION WITH ENGINEERS FROM THE TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY NATIONAL WIND INSTITUTE, WHO ALSO PERFORMED A DAMAGE SURVEY IN MATADOR. IT ALSO PRODUCED EXTREMELY LARGE HAIL WITH THE LARGEST STONE MEASURING 4.5″ IN DIAMETER ON THE EAST SIDE OF MATADOR.

THE STORM CONTINUED MOVING TO THE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST WHERE AN 80 MPHGUST WAS REPORTED AT THE ROARING SPRINGS WEST TEXAS MESONET SITE AT 8:22 PM CDT, MOST LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A REAR FLANK DOWNDRAFT SURGE. AS IT ENTERED NORTHERN DICKENS COUNTY ANOTHER TORNADO WAS REPORTED BY AN OFF-DUTY NWS EMPLOYEE APPROXIMATELY 5.5 MILES NORTHEAST OF AFTON, HOWEVER NO DAMAGE WAS REPORTED WITH THIS TORNADO. A SECOND SUPERCELL PRODUCED A BRIEF TORNADO WEST-SOUTHWEST OF MATADOR AT 8:37 PM CDT THAT ALSO PRODUCED NO KNOWN DAMAGE. SHORTLY AFTERWARD, THAT SUPERCELL BEGAN TO MERGE WITH THEINITIAL SUPERCELL WITH THE FIFTH AND FINAL TORNADO BEING REPORTEDON US HIGHWAY 82 APPROXIMATELY 8 MILES EAST OF DICKENS AND NO DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED WITH THIS TORNADO EITHER. AS THE STORM CONTINUED TO MOVE TO THE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST A BROAD REAR FLANK DOWNDRAFT WAS NOTED ON RADAR WITH THE PEAK MEASURED GUST OF 109 MPH AT THE WEST TEXAS MESONET SITE IN JAYTON AT 10:07 PM CDT WITH19 MINUTES OF CONTINUOUS SEVERE WIND GUSTS. THESE STRONG WINDS ALSO OCCURRED WITH HAIL UP TO FOUR INCHES IN DIAMETER LEADING TO DAMAGE OBSERVED ALONG U.S. HIGHWAY 70 IN NORTHEAST KENT COUNTY INCLUDING IN AND AROUND THE TOWNS OF GIRARD AND JAYTON.

