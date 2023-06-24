UPDATE: Historic Waco Castle to remain with Magnolia, will not be sold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Magnolia Company on Sept. 28 announced the historic Waco Castle will not be sold, for now.

“Magnolia is pleased to share that the Historic Waco Castle is staying in the Magnolia family,” the company said, “A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time.”

Magnolia further said, “This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia.”

The castle, standing tall for more than 100 years on Austin Avenue, was placed up for auction in June.

In 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines fulfilled a decades long dream to renovate the castle. They aired the entire process on Magnolia Network in the summer of 2022 and then they opened it up for guests to tour.

At the time it was placed on auction, a Facebook post stated, “Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.”

The 6,176 square feet property includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathroom.

