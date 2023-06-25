Austin Police search for suspect in hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police are searching for a driver in connection to a suspected hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Austin Police Department officers responded around 11:14 p.m. June 14 in the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers at the scene located the victim, a man, lying on the road next to the median.

The victim was taken to a hospital and received medical care for severe injuries, and has since then been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black sedan hit the victim, throwing him into the median before the driver left the scene going eastbound on East Riverside Drive.

The details regarding the suspect vehicle are limited at this time. We are asking for the public’s help to identify it. The vehicle is described as a black Sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

