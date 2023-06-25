Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Austin Police search for suspect in hit-and-run

Austin Police are searching for a driver in connection to a suspected hit-and-run crash...
Austin Police are searching for a driver in connection to a suspected hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police are searching for a driver in connection to a suspected hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Austin Police Department officers responded around 11:14 p.m. June 14 in the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers at the scene located the victim, a man, lying on the road next to the median.

The victim was taken to a hospital and received medical care for severe injuries, and has since then been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black sedan hit the victim, throwing him into the median before the driver left the scene going eastbound on East Riverside Drive.

The details regarding the suspect vehicle are limited at this time. We are asking for the public’s help to identify it. The vehicle is described as a black Sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover

Latest News

New transitional home in Waco aims to help women aging out of foster care
FastCast
Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast
Camille's Saturday Morning Forecast