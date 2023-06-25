Advertise
Central Texas boy passes away after drowning at water park

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas child has passed away after drowning Saturday evening in Stephenville.

The Stephenville Police Department responded at about 7:49 p.m. June 24 to a 911 call regarding a possible drowning victim at Splashville at teh 850 block of South Graham/

Officers along with Stephenville Fire Department personnel responded and found citizens and lifeguards performing CPR on a 4-year-old child who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Paramedics transported the child to the Texas Health Stephenville emergency room.

The child was later pronounced dead by Erath County Judge Brandon Huckabee.

“Investigators with the Stephenville Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, and Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division are investigating the circumstances of the drowning. At this time all indicators are that this is a tragic accident,” said the Stephenville Police Department.

