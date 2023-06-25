GoFundMe account set up to help homeowner who lost home to fire on June 25

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the owner of a home ravaged by a fire last month.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 2300 Block of Colonial Avenue.

The fire originated in a home, and then spread to a neighboring residence. Firefighters were forced to battle the twin fires in 100-degree temperatures.

A Waco Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion.

Officials said the fire displaced eleven people, including four children. No injuries were reported.

About 35 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you would like to help the homeowner, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

