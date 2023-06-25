Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

GoFundMe account set up to help homeowner who lost home to fire on June 25

Waco firefighter hospitalized after battling
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the owner of a home ravaged by a fire last month.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 2300 Block of Colonial Avenue.

The fire originated in a home, and then spread to a neighboring residence. Firefighters were forced to battle the twin fires in 100-degree temperatures.

A Waco Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion.

Officials said the fire displaced eleven people, including four children. No injuries were reported.

About 35 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you would like to help the homeowner, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco man killed in wreck during violent road rage incident

Latest News

Lorena couple arrested in child abuse case
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
The heavy winds knocked out a 40-foot section of the dugout awning at one of the baseball...
Riesel residents still dealing with aftermath of Saturday’s storm
Murder charges have been filed against Oscar Reynozo Sierra, 31, in relation to a fatal...
Houston man wanted in relation to fatal shooting
Reckless high speed chase in McLennan County