Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass (AP))
By DOUG FEINBERG
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.

Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.

Satou Sabally of Dallas and Elena Delle Donne of Washington round out the frontcourt starters.

The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.

The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.

Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.

Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player’s scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover

Latest News

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away
Baylor’s Keyonte George headed to Jazz, taken No. 16 overall in NBA Draft
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in...
Baylor’s Keyonte George headed to Jazz, taken No. 16 overall in NBA Draft
Jerry Williams
University athletic trainer retires after nearly four decades