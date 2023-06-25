Advertise
Heat Holds on into the Workweek!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 26 minutes ago
The heat that we dealt with for the weekend holds on into the new workweek. Highs most of the week are expected to range between 100° & 104°, with heat index values between 105° & 110°.

There are signs that the overall weather pattern is shifting some by 4th of July weekend (next weekend) so it might not be as hot (still in the 90s) and it may bring in a shot for some rain. It’s still too early to completely buy into it, but the hope is there. We will have updates as the month of July closes in.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

