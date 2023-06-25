New transitional home in Waco aims to help women aging out of foster care

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Texas CASA, 20% of American children who age out of the foster care system will instantly become homeless. However, a new transitional housing program called “Judy’s Helping Hands” aims to change that statistic.

For sisters and co-founders Angelika Medearis and Dorris Viewins working on the project is like a dream come true.

”It’s awesome to actually see it come to life,” Viewins said.

The idea actually came from their late grandmother Judy, the transitional home’s namesake. Judy Washington was adopted as a child and wanted to one day open a home for women aging out of the foster care system until she passed in 2011.

”We just wanted to continue her legacy of helping others because she was the type of person that never wanted to see anyone hungry or homeless,” Viewins said.

Once upon in August, seven women ages 17 to 24 aging out of foster care will live at the home located on 1226 North 18th Street. Each resident will have their own bed, a lock space and personal vanity at the home where they live anywhere from six to eight months.

”Those that are homeless, couch surfing, trying to get girls out of sex trafficking, that’s who we’re trying to help,” Medearis said.

The mission of Judy’s Helping Hands is all about providing tools for the women to eventually transition into independence.

“We have a library set up with an array of books,” Medearis said. “The women will be able to study here whether they’re studying for GED, for their college exams, college resumes, job applications.”

As the two co-founders work on making the home look beautiful, they want their future residents to feel beautiful.

”Each one of them we just really want them to feel special and loved and learn how to love themselves and know that they are the most beautiful things in the world,” Medearis said.

KWTX previously reported on Medearis back in February when she and her husband transformed a convenience store into the “Church of Life Ministries.”

An anonymous donor donated the Judy’s Helping Hands house to her and the renovations have so far been funded through donations from Church of Life members. Meaderis and her sister do still need help to finish the project and contributions can be on their GoFundMe page.

