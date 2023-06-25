Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New transitional home in Waco aims to help women aging out of foster care

Seven women ages 17 to 24 aging out of foster care will live at the home.
Seven women ages 17 to 24 aging out of foster care will live at the home.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Texas CASA, 20% of American children who age out of the foster care system will instantly become homeless. However, a new transitional housing program called “Judy’s Helping Hands” aims to change that statistic.

For sisters and co-founders Angelika Medearis and Dorris Viewins working on the project is like a dream come true.

”It’s awesome to actually see it come to life,” Viewins said.

The idea actually came from their late grandmother Judy, the transitional home’s namesake. Judy Washington was adopted as a child and wanted to one day open a home for women aging out of the foster care system until she passed in 2011.

”We just wanted to continue her legacy of helping others because she was the type of person that never wanted to see anyone hungry or homeless,” Viewins said.

Once upon in August, seven women ages 17 to 24 aging out of foster care will live at the home located on 1226 North 18th Street. Each resident will have their own bed, a lock space and personal vanity at the home where they live anywhere from six to eight months.

”Those that are homeless, couch surfing, trying to get girls out of sex trafficking, that’s who we’re trying to help,” Medearis said.

The mission of Judy’s Helping Hands is all about providing tools for the women to eventually transition into independence.

“We have a library set up with an array of books,” Medearis said. “The women will be able to study here whether they’re studying for GED, for their college exams, college resumes, job applications.”

As the two co-founders work on making the home look beautiful, they want their future residents to feel beautiful.

”Each one of them we just really want them to feel special and loved and learn how to love themselves and know that they are the most beautiful things in the world,” Medearis said.

KWTX previously reported on Medearis back in February when she and her husband transformed a convenience store into the “Church of Life Ministries.”

An anonymous donor donated the Judy’s Helping Hands house to her and the renovations have so far been funded through donations from Church of Life members. Meaderis and her sister do still need help to finish the project and contributions can be on their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Mitchell Jahn and Anastasia Guillory
Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

(file)
Killeen police dispel rumors of active shooter at Walmart
Car crashes into front of Killeen business
Killeen police respond to car crashed into front door of convenience store
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations in undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network