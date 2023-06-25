Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Not dropping below 100 until next weekend

Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. unless extended (more than likely)
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs for Sunday are expected to be around 101° . This is just the start of a temperature spike since high pressure is moving in overhead and we expect to see every single day next week with a high over 100°. Humidity comes down a tad and helps keep our feels like temperatures in the afternoons between 105° -110°. Sunday & Monday will actually feel the hottest before the humidity can come down; feeling like 110° -114° for several hours in the afternoon.

A heat advisory remains in place through 8 p.m. and this will either be extended or upgraded depending on how quickly the moisture/humidity can mix out going into next week. Either way -- our feels like temperatures will be around 108-110 each afternoon, at a minimum. Keep on staying cool any way you can & make sure you are staying hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!

There are signs that the overall weather pattern is shifting some by 4th of July weekend (next weekend) so it might not be as hot (still in the 90s) and it may bring in a shot for some rain. It’s still too early to completely buy into it, but the hope is there. We will have updates as the month of July closes in.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land

Latest News

fastcast sunflowers clark roofing
Not dropping below 100 until next weekend
Fastcast
Long stretch of triple digit highs going into next week
fastcast hot heat summer clark roofing
Long stretch of triple digit highs going into next week
FastCast
Record highs next week? Probably!