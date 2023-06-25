Texas CBP officers seize 146 pounds of cocaine hidden in ice cream maker

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility intercepted 146 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were concealed in a large commercial ice cream maker that was being transported from Mexico to the U.S.

The interception occurred June 19 when a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck hauling a manifested ice cream machine entered the port. CBP officers working at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for further inspection.

According to the press release, an X-ray scan of the vehicle and commodity revealed anomalies. A CBP canine searched the vehicle and alerted to the equipment in the bed of the pick-up.

CBP officers continued their exam and located 56 bundles of cocaine hidden within the walls of the ice cream maker.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

The driver, a 43-year-old Mexican man, was turned over to Texas DPS officers to face state charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

