Waco Fire Department battling house fires in high-degree heat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 2300 Block of Colonial Avenue.

According to the fire department, the department battling two structure fires in 100-degree temperatures.

One of the firefighters is being treated for heat symptoms by EMS on the scene.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.