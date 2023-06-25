Waco Fire Department battling house fires in high-degree heat
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 2300 Block of Colonial Avenue.
According to the fire department, the department battling two structure fires in 100-degree temperatures.
One of the firefighters is being treated for heat symptoms by EMS on the scene.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
