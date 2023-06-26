Advertise
Ancient Mayan city discovered in southern Mexico

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – Explorers in Mexico discovered an ancient Mayan city in the country’s southeastern jungle.

Researchers with the Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico said the site was called Ocomtún which translates to “Stone Column” in Yucatec Mayan. The site got its name due to the number of cylindrical rock posts scattered throughout the ancient settlement.

The expedition’s archaeologist explained that the monument covers more than 123 acres in the Balamkú ecological reserve.

The expert said it was an important center during the classical period, which was from 250 to 1000 A.D., but suffered alterations during the Terminal Classic period, which took place from 800 to 1000 A.D.

The finding was made within the framework of the project “Expanding the archaeological panorama of the Mayan Central Lowlands.” The initiative aims to expand the knowledge of a vast area unknown to archaeology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

