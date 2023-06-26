Advertise
Cameron Park Zoo is holding a naming contest for newborn giraffe

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo announced they are holding a naming contest for a newborn girl Masai giraffe.

The giraffe was born at the zoo Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:10 a.m. She is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society is holding the naming contest from June 27, 2023, through July 9, 2023.

Name choices for the contest are Adelaide, Kalani, Kira and Zuri.

People will need to pay $5 per vote. The money raised will go towards the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Anyone who wants to vote can visit https://cameronparkzoo.kindful.com/e/giraffe-naming-contest-1.

The birth of the Masai giraffe is important since they are currently an endangered species. This is the second calf born to the pair of parents, Penelope and Dane, at Cameron Park Zoo.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

