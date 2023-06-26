CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Man seen assaulting 86-year-old woman in Ring door camera footage

HOUSTON (KWTX) - Police in Houston are asking the public for help identifying the man who assaulted an 86-year-old woman.

Police said the suspect in RING door camera footage also burglarized the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street today on June 26.

The man is seen approaching the elderly woman outside her home, then proceeds to place his arm around her neck.

He is seen walking away from the home with a blue towel over his head.

If you have information regarding the man’s identify, call Houston Police Robbery at 713-308-0700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

