F1 23 Finally Made Me Love F1 (Review)

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Release Date: 06/16/23

Platforms: PS5,Xbox Series S/X and PC

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: Codemasters

*code provided by Publisher

F1 23 is by far the best F1 sim on the market. Let’s just get that out of the way first and foremost.

With that comes the realism of an actual F1 race which could mean, just like in real life, you might not be very good driving the car at first. At least I wasn’t.

But just like with anything in this world (especially video games) practice makes perfect. Or in my case, serviceable.

Once I had the lay of the land down, the game became extremely addicting. It really felt like you were there in the cockpit going 200 miles per hour.

And that truly is the main draw of this franchise. Putting yourself in the action on all the tracks that you have seen on ESPN. F1 23 truly succeeds at that.

The game looks fantastic when played at 2160 fps and HDR. The cornering is smooth, and the acceleration looks great. Rarely if ever did I find any performance issues that just simply weren’t user error.

The only downsides I saw with the game were the lack of customization for user avatars and the redundancy of some of the game modes.

F1 World and Career mode almost amount to the same thing when playing offline, and Breaking Point 2, while a change of pace doesn’t offer anything other than an immersive “Drive to Survive” experience.

But all is forgiven when you actually hit the track in career mode, get first in qualifying and get your first podium of the year.

My heart was pounding every second of the way while trying to hold off Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

It’s an experience that I couldn’t wait to go back to and one that I recommend even to the most casual of F1 fans.

SCORE: 8 out of 10

rating (Andrew Hamilton)

