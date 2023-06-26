Advertise
Family of woman shot dead plans to file suit against SAPD officers

SAPD released body camera footage late Friday which shows a police officer going onto Perez’s patio and trying to enter her apartment through a window.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of 46-year-old Melissa Perez, shot and killed by police officers on June 23, plan to file lawsuit against the officers accused of shooting her, according to KENS, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio.

An attorney for the family announced the plans to file lawsuit of against San Antonio police on Sunday, KENS said. The three officers involved, Sergeant Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos, will reportedly be named in the civil suit.

Officer Nathaniel Villalobos (LEFT), Officer Eleazar Alejandro (MIDDLE), and Sergeant Alfred...
Officer Nathaniel Villalobos (LEFT), Officer Eleazar Alejandro (MIDDLE), and Sergeant Alfred Flores (RIGHT)(San Antonio Police Department)

“The officers’ actions were not consistent with SAPD’s policy and training,” Police Chief William McManus said during a Friday night news conference. “They placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them.”

Perez was suspected of cutting wires to a fire alarm at the apartment complex, which is a felony. Officers went up to Perez and tried to get her to walk toward the police car, McManus said.

SAPD released body camera footage late Friday which shows a police officer going onto Perez’s patio and trying to enter her apartment through a window.

Melissa Perez
Melissa Perez(Attorney Dan Packard)

Police say after about 20 minutes Perez swung a hammer and hit the window, which led to one of the officers to shoot. Perez swung at the window a second time, and this time all three officers shot their guns and killed her.

After reviewing the body camera footage, McManus suspended the officers without pay. McManus also said it appeared Perez was having a mental episode.

Attorney Dan Packard confirmed Perez suffered from mental illness and said the officers should have called the mental health team to help de-escalate the situation, according to KENS.

“We believe that there are systemic problems in the department that allowed this to happen. And unless the city is held accountable for its contribution to this horrible incident, then no change will take place,” Packard said to KENS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

