Five Central Texans named THSB All-Stars

KWTX News 10 at 10P
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - During Father’s Day weekend, five Central Texas high school baseball players participated in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Round Rock.

The 2A through 4A classes were represented by Bosqueville’s John Youens, Crawford’s Kade Bruce, and China Spring’s Mason Kirk. The 5A and 6A selections from Central Texas were Midway’s Jeremiah Anrett and Lake Belton’s Mason Gerrard.

Arnett, the Wichita St. commit, was the starting pitcher in the All-Star game and saw a great opportunity to show some of the bigger cities in Texas that Waco can also produce some the state’s top talent.

“It was great, there’s always a lot of talent in those areas,” said Arnett. “I feel like Waco or Central Texas usually gets over looked a little bit, but it was fun to come out and compete against the best and show what we’re made of.”

The 5A and 6A game was held on Father’s Day and for many baseball dads, they are pretty used to spending their weekends at the baseball field. Though not every weekend is an All-Star game, which made this past Father’s Day one of the most memorable for them.

“This is pretty much what we do,” said Justin Arnett, Jeremiah’s dad. “There’s no better way to spend Father’s Day.”

“You know the first Father’s Day,” said Mason Gerrard’s dad Tyler, “it was always a big one and when they’re a baby and stuff. But you know this one, it’s really cool, really cool.”

He’s done everything he can to get to almost every single one of my games, which is special, even when he’s out of town for work, he’s always made the trip and then drive back to work, so I’m super thankful to have such a supporting dad and a supportive family.

