Killeen Animal Shelter holding free pet adoptions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Animal Shelter is holding free pet adoptions from Monday, June 26, 2023, through Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The shelter is located on 3118 Commerce Drive. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Sunday and on Tuesday, July 4.

Some of the animals available for adoption are rabbits, turtles, guinea pigs, dogs and cats. Animals can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

For more information you can call the shelter at 254-526-4455.

