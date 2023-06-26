Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen ISD school board hires new superintendent

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday officially hired Dr. Jo Ann Fey as its new superintendent.

Fey has previously been announced as the lone finalist for the superintendent position at a meeting on June 1, 2023.

“I am excited to work with the staff, administration, and students to make Killeen ISD a destination district in Central Texas. I am even more excited to include staff, community, and student voice in our journey,” Fey said in a news release.

Her first day as superintendent will be Monday, July 10.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Suspect in Freestone County drive-by shooting dead after officer-involved shooting
Korean-Americans thank Central Texas veterans who defended South Korea 73 years ago
The remarks came at a ceremony meant to be a strong showing of unity as Korean-Americans and...
Korean-Americans thank Central Texas veterans who defended South Korea 73 years ago
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift sings surprise song after fan’s post honoring late brother goes viral