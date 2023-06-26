Killeen ISD school board hires new superintendent

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday officially hired Dr. Jo Ann Fey as its new superintendent.

Fey has previously been announced as the lone finalist for the superintendent position at a meeting on June 1, 2023.

“I am excited to work with the staff, administration, and students to make Killeen ISD a destination district in Central Texas. I am even more excited to include staff, community, and student voice in our journey,” Fey said in a news release.

Her first day as superintendent will be Monday, July 10.

