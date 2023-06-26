Advertise
Korean-Americans thank Central Texas veterans who defended South Korea 73 years ago

Central Texans came together in Killeen to commemorate the start of the Korean War
The remarks came at a ceremony meant to be a strong showing of unity as Korean-Americans and...
The remarks came at a ceremony meant to be a strong showing of unity as Korean-Americans and Korean War veterans came together to reflect and remember the war.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday marks 73 years since the start of the Korean War officially started. From the start of the war to the end of it, almost 7-million Americans defended their country, including many Central Texans.

To mark the occasion, the Don C. Faith chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association held a special ceremony at the Killeen Civic Center.

Dozens attended the ceremony meant to be a strong showing of unity as Korean-Americans and Korean War veterans came together to reflect and remember the war.

“The Korean War is considered the forgotten war, mainly because World War II was just over and right after the Korean War, the Vietnam War started,” Arthur Bryan, commander of the Don C. Faith chapter, said.

With the help of a translator, the president of the Korean-American Association of Killeen, Jung Bae Yoon, expressed gratitude to all of the American veterans who served in the war.

”Thank you to all the Korean War veterans,” he said. “I always want to thank them for their work.”

The ceremony was meant to honor the soldiers killed while paying tribute to Korean veterans who are still alive like Leonard Rush.

”I was in a transportation all-Black unit during the Korean War and I was stationed in Seoul,” Rush said.

State senator Brad Buckley even issued a declaration recognizing those who served in the war that lasted from 1950 to 1953.

While the ceremony reflected on the past, it also looked towards the future. Korean-American speakers noted the remarkable growth of South Korea-based companies such as LG and Samsung.

”This miracle and rebirth of Korea couldn’t have happened without American soldiers and veterans,” Bae Yoon said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

