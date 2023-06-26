Advertise
Lake Belton’s 7 on 7 team goes toe-to-toe with powerhouse 6A programs

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - With only four years under the program’s belt, the 5A Lake Belton football program went toe-to-toe with some of the top 6A schools in the state of Texas this past weekend in the Dave Campbell 7 on 7 Tournament.

The Broncos defeated Lake Travis, who has six state championship appearances in the last eight years, 31-26 in their first championship round game on Saturday. They were then challenged with the defending 6A state champs and defending 7 on 7 champs, DeSoto, in their quarterfinal game and fell just one possession short of the powerhouse from DFW.

“You show up here to win,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope. “But our kids did and they competed. And I think that’s what I realized and what I’m so proud of. This is only year four that our program has been around, and our kids are really bought into our culture and our coaching staff does a phenomenal job.

“This was a great opportunity to get ready for the season coming up,” said rising junior quarterback Eli Mascarenas. “We have our certain plays down and our certain guys to go to, so we’ll be in good shape.”

According to Dave Campbell’s preview edition of this season, Lake Belton, who went 8-3 last season, is expected to win their district over Midlothian (12-1 in 2022), Red Oak (9-3) and Shoemaker (8-3).

