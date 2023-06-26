Singer-songwriter Donna Beckham helps Central Texas man celebrate 107th birthday by singing him his favorite song

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A West native who family and friends say is “Czech through and through” turned 107 years old and got a little help from a country music artist to celebrate his birthday in true Czech style.

Adolph Polansky grinned ear to ear as fellow West native and friend Donna Beckham sang “Happy Go Lucky Polka” to him at the West Rest Haven Nursing home.

Up until this past May, Polansky lived at his home in West.

Beckham has known Polansky’s family most of her life but became closer to the man known for always smiling when she moved back to West from Nashville pursuing her dreams of country music and began to work in home health.

(Julie Hays)

Polansky and his wife were her patients and Polansky always took an interest in her singing career.

“I’ve gone to several of his birthday parties but last year I just went to his house for his birthday and sang him a couple of Polka, Czech songs and he said ‘well do you know Happy Go Lucky’ and he said that was his favorite song and I said ‘we’ll I’ll learn it for your 107th birthday and he said ‘well, I may not be here and ‘oh you’ll be here.”

Adolph has lived a long healthy life and remains in great condition with sharp mind.

He credits his longevity to leaving clean.

Adolph was born in 1916 in West and lived there his entire life.

He was a farmer by trade who started off with a horse and a plow.

Adolph was married to the love of his life, Francis, for 71 years until her death in 2011.

They had nine kids, 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

(Julie Hays)

Family members say Beckham’s surprise appearance at the nursing home warmed their hearts.

She even went the extra mile to make sure it was exactly what the West native would want.

“I couldn’t find an English version until the week of his birthday,” Beckham said. “I finally found the English version but then I thought maybe I could muster up learning the Czech version as well which I did.”

Donna said getting to surprise such a wonderful man with music will rank as one of her favorite memories from her career.

“You know as a musician, especially a country artist, our main goal, a lot of us, is to sing at the Grand Ole Opry and maybe one day I’ll get to do that but if not, the expression on his face after hearing “Happy Go Lucky” was grand enough for me,” Beckham beamed.

Beckham is already looking ahead to the West man’s 108th birthday with another request for a Polka favorite.

“I can’t wait until his 108th because his next request for his 108th is A Ja Sam so I’m going to go ahead and start working on that one now,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.