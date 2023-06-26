Suspect in Freestone County drive-by shooting dead after officer-involved shooting

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in a shooting in Wortham is dead after an officer-involved shooting, the Wortham Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

On June 23, Wortham Police Department officers and deputies with Freestone Sherriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on FM 80 between Streetman and Kirvin.

The law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant and felony arrest warrant related to an altercation that occurred earlier in the day involving a drive-by shooting in Streetman, police said.

A person wounded in the drive-by was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

As the officers and deputies attempted to serve the warrants for the suspect in the drive-by, they became involved in a shooting that left the suspect dead.

Police said no officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.