Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect in Freestone County drive-by shooting dead after officer-involved shooting

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in a shooting in Wortham is dead after an officer-involved shooting, the Wortham Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

On June 23, Wortham Police Department officers and deputies with Freestone Sherriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on FM 80 between Streetman and Kirvin.

The law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant and felony arrest warrant related to an altercation that occurred earlier in the day involving a drive-by shooting in Streetman, police said.

A person wounded in the drive-by was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

As the officers and deputies attempted to serve the warrants for the suspect in the drive-by, they became involved in a shooting that left the suspect dead.

Police said no officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Dr. Jo Ann Fey is the new superintendent at Killeen ISD.
Killeen ISD school board hires new superintendent
Korean-Americans thank Central Texas veterans who defended South Korea 73 years ago
The remarks came at a ceremony meant to be a strong showing of unity as Korean-Americans and...
Korean-Americans thank Central Texas veterans who defended South Korea 73 years ago
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift sings surprise song after fan’s post honoring late brother goes viral