Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Taylor Swift sings surprise song after fan’s post honoring late brother goes viral

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By ALIZA CHASAN
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS NEWS) - A Taylor Swift fan was brought to tears when the artist sang “Daylight” at Saturday’s concert in Minneapolis.

Swift has started an online (and live) phenomenon by performing two mostly different surprise songs every night of her Eras Tour.

The fan had tweeted the request Saturday morning before the concert. Her tweet has since been seen 1.5 million times.

“hi @taylorswift13 its been 5 years today since my brother died,” she tweeted. “I have tickets to see you tonight in A13, row 14. it would mean EVERYTHING to me if you could please sing daylight as one of the surprise songs. i love you soo much and youre going to make this hard day better.”

Shortly after the performance, the woman tweeted that she couldn’t believe what had happened.

“How i made it out alive tonight is honestly unknown to me,” she tweeted.

The woman shared a reaction video of the moment Swift began singing the song, which appears on Swift’s 2019 album “Lover.” The fan said the “hard day” was perfect because of Swift and added that she knew her brother was there with her in spirit.

Swift’s other surprise song was “Dear John,” from her 2010 album “Speak Now.” It was the first time in 11 years that she’d performed the song, written about her ex John Mayer, for a live concert.

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said during the show. “I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about someone 14 million years ago.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
LGBTQ+ Pride revelers flash feathers and flags in the streets from New York to San Francisco
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
No toxic gases detected after train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River
House fire in the 2300 Block of Colonial Ave.
Waco Fire Department battling house fires in high-degree heat
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain