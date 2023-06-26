Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Record-breaking dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition

Sounders competed in San Diego to try to break his own world record. (Credit: KRMB via CNN Newsource)
By KFMB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - Sounders, a world record-holding diving dog, competed in San Diego to try to break his own record.

More than 100 dogs competed in the North America Dog Diving event at Valley Center Dog Dock.

“What’s needed most to be a dock diving dog is driving. They need to want to get that toy no matter what,” dog trainer Pam Sheets said.

Laurel Bankey is the owner of Sounders, an 8-year-old whippet.

“There’s never been a dog in the world that has jumped farther or higher than him. He jumped 36 feet 11 inches for distance,” she said.

Last fall, Sounders set the record for a 9-foot vertical jump.

“He’s one of those one-in-a-million whippets that just has the confidence and drive to do anything to get that toy,” Sheets said.

Sounders plans to splash new records soon. His next big competition is in October.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Suspect in Freestone County drive-by shooting dead after officer-involved shooting
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Closing arguments set in trial of deputy accused of failing to stop Parkland school shooter
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states