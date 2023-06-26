Woman charged in stabbing that left one in critical condition in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a stabbing that left one person suffering critical injuries, Gatesville police announced on June 26.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Gatesville Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Waco Street.

The officers were told one person was stabbed and that person was taken to Coryell Health in a private vehicle.

The officers identified Poston as the suspect, and were alerted to her location a short time later.

Coryell County Deputies responded to the suspect’s location while Gatesville PD Officers were processing the crime scene.

Deputies remained with the suspect until Gatesville police officers arrived, and “determined that her statements were inconsistent with other evidence gathered at the crime scene,” police said.

Police said the victim was transported from Coryell Health to another local hospital for “continuing treatment for life-threatening injuries.”

Online jail records do not yet show any information for Poston. Police did not provide the woman’s booking photo.

No further information was provided.

