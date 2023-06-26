Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman charged in stabbing that left one in critical condition in Gatesville

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a stabbing that left one person suffering critical injuries, Gatesville police announced on June 26.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Gatesville Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Waco Street.

The officers were told one person was stabbed and that person was taken to Coryell Health in a private vehicle.

The officers identified Poston as the suspect, and were alerted to her location a short time later.

Coryell County Deputies responded to the suspect’s location while Gatesville PD Officers were processing the crime scene.

Deputies remained with the suspect until Gatesville police officers arrived, and “determined that her statements were inconsistent with other evidence gathered at the crime scene,” police said.

Police said the victim was transported from Coryell Health to another local hospital for “continuing treatment for life-threatening injuries.”

Online jail records do not yet show any information for Poston. Police did not provide the woman’s booking photo.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
(file)
Temple police identify drowning victim from Temple Lake Park
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a town hall meeting in...
At Texas-Mexico border, Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Trump in mind
The giraffe was born at the zoo Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:10 a.m. She is 6 feet 7 inches...
Cameron Park Zoo is holding a naming contest for newborn giraffe
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones, 36, is charged with injury to a child. She was arrested on the...
Trial of Texas woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin this week
Citations issued during undercover operation at Lake Whitney