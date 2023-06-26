Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a stabbing that left a man identified in court documents as Jason Peel suffering critical injuries, a court document obtained by KWTX states.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Gatesville Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of Waco Street.

The officers were told one person was stabbed during a fight involving several individuals, and that the victim was taken to Coryell Health in a private vehicle.

Three witnesses met with officers and identified Poston as the person who stabbed Peel during the altercation. Peel, the witnesses said, was leaning on a porch railing outside the residence when Poston walked up to him and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was transported from Coryell Health to another local hospital for “continuing treatment for life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The officers were alerted to Poston’s location during their interviews with witnesses. Coryell County Deputies responded to the suspect’s location while Gatesville PD Officers were processing the crime scene.

Deputies remained with Poston until Gatesville police officers arrived, and “determined that her statements were inconsistent with other evidence gathered at the crime scene,” police said.

When police officers met with Poston, the woman told the officers “she did in fact stab Peel, but stated it was self defense due to Peel actively attacking her,” a court document states.

“Poston did not have injuries consistent with being attacked and witness statements contradicted Poston’s story,” the document further states.

