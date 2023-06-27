Austin police searching for two suspects who rob and assault victim outside Costco

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery by assault at a Costco.

The incident happened at the Costco on 10401 Research Boulevard.

The suspects took the victims purse from her car and ran away to their getaway car.

The victim tried to get her purse back, but the suspects dragged her with their car injuring the victim.

Police describe the first suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy build and long brown hair down to her mid-back. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe the second suspect as a 30-year-old Hispanic woman. Police do not have a picture of this suspect.

The getaway car is described as possibly being a light blue 2016 to 2023 Chevrolet Malibu with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. People can also submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477 or visiting austincrimestoppers.org.

