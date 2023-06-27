Central Texas anti-human trafficking group partners with law enforcement to train police, prosecutors, border guards in Poland

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In partnership with anti-human trafficking nonprofit Unbound Now, Judge Gary Coley of the 74th District Court, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Buice, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Commander Kevin Turner all recently traveled to Poland to share their expertise in anti-human trafficking work to train police, prosecutors, corrections staff, border guards, and social service providers.

“What we have learned here, and the expertise we’ve developed, is completely transferable in other countries to help strengthen them and to reach more victims,” Susan Peters, the CEO of Unbound Now, told KWTX.

Buice, Coley, and Peters all share a passion for bringing awareness to human trafficking, which impacts an estimated 50 million victims globally, according to Unbound Now. Last week, the three got to share that passion on an international stage.

“We participated in a training for law enforcement, prosecutors and various officials in Poland,” Elizabeth Buice, the McLennan County Assistant District Attorney, said. “We shared what we learned and how we can create more success in fighting trafficking cases and also supporting victims.”

Buice says that supporting victims is more relevant now than ever in Poland given the current political climate.

“The war in Ukraine and the influx in refugees has really brought this issue to the surface for the folks there,” Buice said.

Because of this, Buice says the Polish officials were eager to learn from her team, fighting this global epidemic head on. “I was excited about their readiness to attack this problem,” she said.

Buice, Coley, and Peters are proud of their team’s work, which has already inspired some parliamentary changes abroad.

“Subsequent to coming back, they’ve already made a push to actually introduce some law into parliament to try to make some changes over there legally in terms of how human trafficking is handled nationwide,” Gary Coley, a judge for the McLennan County 74th district court, told KWTX.

At the end of the day, their message is about collaboration.

“Something’s that so powerful is that you’re not just training, but demonstrating how the judge, and how the prosecutor, and how the law enforcement, and how the nonprofit serves the survivors, all work in collaboration, and how’s that’s so important,” Peters said.

As for next steps, Unbound Now hopes to continue their international efforts in Indonesia, while also strengthening their Heart of Texas human trafficking task force here in Central Texas.

