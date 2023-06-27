Excessive heat warnings return

Another excessive heat warning has been hoisted up for the entirety of Central Texas and is a “step up” from yesterday’s heat advisory. Thankfully, it won’t feel nearly as humid outside for the next few days as it felt last week, but it will be hotter and the heat continues to be dangerous! Temperatures this morning will warm from the upper 70s into the triple-digits late this afternoon. Highs today likely range from as “cool” as 100° to as high as 106°. Yes, humidity will be notably lower today than it was even just yesterday, but heat index values may still climb as high as about 110° this afternoon. Tomorrow will be pretty much a repeat of today’s weather with morning lows in the upper 70s warming to between 100° and 107°. Heat index values will again climb as high as about 111°.

Afternoon dew points today, tomorrow, and Thursday likely drop into the low-to-mid 60s which is fairly typical for this time of year! As the ridge of high pressure bringing us the heat starts to break down and move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and into next week, it’ll open the door for humid air to return. Dew points will steadily climb again into the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the weekend. Yes, it’ll be more humid but fortunately the ridge of high pressure moving away allows temperatures to drop! We’re still expecting highs to flirt with 100° Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but highs should drop into the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday with mid-90s returning for the 4th of July through at least the 6th of July. The extra humidity will keep heat index values between about 100° and 108°, but it won’t feel anywhere near as humid next week as it did last week. The lack of sinking air from the high pressure “heat dome” next week allows for pop-up scattered showers and storms to return to the forecast. A weak cold front likely stalls to our north early in the week, but with nothing in the upper-levels of the atmosphere to “drive” the weather, remnant boundaries from thunderstorms could kick up scattered showers and storms. It’s too early for specifics about rainfall timing or location, but low rain chances return late this weekend and through July 4th. Those 20% rain chances will climb to 30% next Wednesday and Thursday.

