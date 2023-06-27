Advertise
Former Houston Texan Cedric Killings dies at 45 from cancer

Caption for photo: Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings (97) is taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, in Houston. The Texans said Killings suffered a neck injury, but had feeling in his extremities. Killings was taken to a hospital.(AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Houston Texans DT Cedric Killings has died at 45-years-old from pancreatic cancer, according to KHOU.

Killings played in the NFL for eight seasons before suffering a career-ending injury in 2007 during a game between the Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

He fractured part of his spinal column during the game and had no feeling in his lower body as he was carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

Killings was luckily able to get treatment for the spinal injury in time.

Killings is survived by his wife Shavon, and three children.

During his eight seasons in the NFL, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, the Washinton Commanders and the Houston Texans.

In college Killings was a three-time All-American at Carson-Newman. He was inducted into the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame and was a member of the C-N Athletics Hall of Fame.

