Former Houston Texan Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

(KWTX) - Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned in Deltin, Florida, according to Deltaplex.

ESPN is also reporting Mallett’s death.

The former quarterback was reportedly moved from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Deltaplex reported.

Mallet coached high school football at the White Hall School District.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” White Hall School District said in a statement. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.

During his seven seasons in the NFL Mallett played for the New England Patriot, Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvdhQmrTh6 — NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2023

