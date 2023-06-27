Advertise
Former Houston Texan Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) is shown on the sidelines during the second half...
Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) is shown on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Houston.((Patric Schneider | AP))
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned in Deltin, Florida, according to Deltaplex.

ESPN is also reporting Mallett’s death.

The former quarterback was reportedly moved from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Deltaplex reported.

Mallet coached high school football at the White Hall School District.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” White Hall School District said in a statement. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.

During his seven seasons in the NFL Mallett played for the New England Patriot, Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

