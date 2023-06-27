Advertise
Gatesville family holds prayer vigil for stabbing victim with life threatening injuries(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville family is praying for their loved one who is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Family and friends hosted a prayer vigil to show support for 39-year-old Jason Peel.

Peel’s mother, Reba, and his girlfriend Ciana Pearce said he has a humorous side to him.

“Funny, hilarious, he’ll light up a room when he walks into it,” said Pearce.

However, things got dark at a children’s birthday party this past weekend.

Authorities allege 29-year-old, Kirstin Poston, stabbed Peel in the neck.

Family members said she assaulted Peel after he got into an argument with her friend’s boyfriend.

“It’s terrible she didn’t just ruin our own family; she ruined own life,” said Peel.

Family members said she stabbed his main artery connected to his brain stem.

“She’s uprooted our entire family. We have young children to explain to them that their daddy’s lying in a bed, and we don’t know if he’s going to wake up or not. All because of something that has nothing to do with the next person,” said Pearce.

Family members said Peel only has a 1% chance of living.

Tears fall at the devastating situation, but hands are lifted in prayer hopeful God will turn things around.

“I’m going to give him a fighting chance. God performs miracles every day. We’ve seen it happen 10 thousand times, time and time again. It happens every day, God performs miracles and all we can continue to do is believe in that,” said Pearce.

Peel is a father of five and family members say to be on the lookout for a GoFundMe to help support his children.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

