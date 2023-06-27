Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hackers steal personal information on thousands of pilot applicants at American and Southwest

Midday with Julie: 6.27.23 (A segment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company.

The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3. They notified affected job seekers last week.

According to letters that the airlines were required to file with regulators in Maine, hackers gained access to names, birth dates, Social Security and passport numbers, and driver and pilot-license numbers of applicants for pilot and cadet jobs.

According to filings, 5,745 applicants to American and 3,009 at Southwest were affected, many of whom were hired by the airlines.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American, said 2,200 of its members were affected by the breach. Spokesman Dennis Tajer said the union is upset that American knew about the breach for more than seven weeks before it notified victims.

American said it had no evidence that the information was used for fraud or identity theft, but it offered each applicant two years of coverage from a service designed to protect people from identity theft.

The airlines said that since the breach, they have run their recruitment work through websites that they run instead of relying on an another company.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American and Dallas-based Southwest say they are working with a law enforcement investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

KWTX@4: Baylor Scott & White mental health resources on National PTSD Awareness Day - 6.27.23
In partnership with anti-human trafficking nonprofit Unbound Now, Judge Gary Coley of the 74th...
Central Texas anti-human trafficking group partners with law enforcement to train police, prosecutors, border guards in Poland
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: New law protects pregnant workers, Ryan Seacrest named 'Wheel of Fortune' host, and more - 6.27.23
Police describe the first suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5 feet 5 inches...
Austin police searching for two suspects who rob and assault victim outside Costco
File Photo
Judge admonishes Texas foster care officials, saying they don’t properly monitor facilities housing kids