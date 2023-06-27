Heat wave peaks - slow descent to the 90s

We are now in the hottest part of this heat wave with high temperatures between 100° and 107°. Feels like temperatures continue to be higher with heat index values climbing as high as 111°. Even though it’s still super hot, overall heat and humidity are trending downward, so that’s nice. Slowly the summertime high will shift eastward and that means we have It also means the return of some sea breeze rain possible in the afternoons off the coast. A few of those might drift into Central Texas!

The ridge of high pressure moving eastward is a good thing. It means the peak part of the heat dome isn’t bearing down on top of us. However, it also means the return of more muggy air as winds flow around the high and travel over the Gulf bringing back some of that humidity. The extra humidity will keep heat index values between about 100° and 108°. Since the high isn’t positioned directly overhead, high temperatures will be more manageable - in the mid 90s for next week. This weekend we still expect highs to be around 100

Next week, a weak cold front likely stalls to our north and could mean rain chance could linger for a few days next week. It’s too early for specifics about rainfall timing or location, but low rain chances return late this weekend and through July 4th. Those 20% rain chances will climb to 30% next Wednesday and Thursday.

