Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘It’s just what we’ve been taught;’ Harker Heights teens help injured crash victim

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Three Harker Heights teens were walking home from Purser Family Park about three weeks ago when they heard a loud crash, causing them to make a choice--to stand by and watch or help.

“You could very distinctly hear the plastic hitting together and the sound of the bike dragging,” Makayla Brown, who is the in eighth grade at Nolan Middle School, said.

Caiden Whitfield, who is a seventh grader at Nolan Middle School, and his sister, Alana Whitfield, who is a sophomore at Ellison High School, were at the park with Makayla and were on their way home when they heard the crash. They saw a woman lying in the street as the woman’s moped was dragging with a vehicle in the road.

The group called 911, but, instead of waiting for the ambulance to arrive, they jumped into action.

“I definitely froze for a second, but then it hit me that I don’t have time to freeze because she needs help,” Makayla said. “She potentially doesn’t have the time for me to just be standing there.”

The trio carried the woman to the sidewalk to help her while waiting for first responders.

Alana directed traffic around the accident on Mountain Lion Road in front of Purser Family Park. Caiden picked up the woman’s belongings that flew in the street. Makayla held compression on the woman’s head to stop the bleeding.

Harker Heights Police Department said the juveniles called in the accident and rendered aid before they arrived. The woman sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital, according to Lawrence Stewart, Harker Heights PD Public Information Officer.

The three teens said it was instinct to jump in and help someone in an emergency.

“It doesn’t matter the situation,” Makayla said. “If somebody is in need of help, then you should help them. Really. The point is what goes around comes around, so if we were there and we saw that and we didn’t take the steps that we did, then who knows what could have gone differently. It all could have ended different.”

The group all agreed they learned these acts of kindness at a young age.

“It’s just always what we’ve been taught,” Caiden said. “We’ve been taught to treat others how you want to be treated. If you help somebody, eventually help will come to you when you need it most.”

Alana hopes people will be inspired by their story to help people and show kindness to others.

They said the woman is thankful they helped her as they said she continues to fully recover from the accident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Troy Whiteside, 43
Rockdale man indicted on attempted capital murder, aggravated assault charges
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Milam County grand jury indicts three men in April murder of Jeffery McKinney
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones, 36, is charged with injury to a child. She was arrested on the...
Texas nurse who injected daughter with insulin to fake diabetes pleads guilty
Police are investigating the death and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Man’s body pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin