‘It’s just what we’ve been taught;’ Harker Heights teens help injured crash victim

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Three Harker Heights teens were walking home from Purser Family Park about three weeks ago when they heard a loud crash, causing them to make a choice--to stand by and watch or help.

“You could very distinctly hear the plastic hitting together and the sound of the bike dragging,” Makayla Brown, who is the in eighth grade at Nolan Middle School, said.

Caiden Whitfield, who is a seventh grader at Nolan Middle School, and his sister, Alana Whitfield, who is a sophomore at Ellison High School, were at the park with Makayla and were on their way home when they heard the crash. They saw a woman lying in the street as the woman’s moped was dragging with a vehicle in the road.

The group called 911, but, instead of waiting for the ambulance to arrive, they jumped into action.

“I definitely froze for a second, but then it hit me that I don’t have time to freeze because she needs help,” Makayla said. “She potentially doesn’t have the time for me to just be standing there.”

The trio carried the woman to the sidewalk to help her while waiting for first responders.

Alana directed traffic around the accident on Mountain Lion Road in front of Purser Family Park. Caiden picked up the woman’s belongings that flew in the street. Makayla held compression on the woman’s head to stop the bleeding.

Harker Heights Police Department said the juveniles called in the accident and rendered aid before they arrived. The woman sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital, according to Lawrence Stewart, Harker Heights PD Public Information Officer.

The three teens said it was instinct to jump in and help someone in an emergency.

“It doesn’t matter the situation,” Makayla said. “If somebody is in need of help, then you should help them. Really. The point is what goes around comes around, so if we were there and we saw that and we didn’t take the steps that we did, then who knows what could have gone differently. It all could have ended different.”

The group all agreed they learned these acts of kindness at a young age.

“It’s just always what we’ve been taught,” Caiden said. “We’ve been taught to treat others how you want to be treated. If you help somebody, eventually help will come to you when you need it most.”

Alana hopes people will be inspired by their story to help people and show kindness to others.

They said the woman is thankful they helped her as they said she continues to fully recover from the accident.

