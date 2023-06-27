Central Texas fire department gives homeowners tips to protect their homes from wildfires

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue share tips on ways homeowners and property owners can protect themselves from a wildfire.

First make sure everyone in the building is accounted for.

After people have been accounted for, the tips include:

Removing flammable materials such as trash and furniture from around the building

Shut off gas to the building

Soak roofs, shrubs and trees with water if they are within 15 feet of the building

close all windows and doors, and remove window covering like curtains or blinds

Fill any large container such as pools, hot tubs or garbage cans with water

Disconnect automatic garage door openers so that if the power goes out you can still open the door

The Texas A&M Forest Service this week raised the Wildland Preparedness Level to level two due to the current and expected wildfire activity around the state.

Over the weekend, forest service personnel responded to seven requests for wildfire assistance that burned nearly 500 acres across the state.

(Texas A&M Forest Services)

