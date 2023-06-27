Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas fire department gives homeowners tips to protect their homes from wildfires

Midday with Julie: 6.27.23 (A segment)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue share tips on ways homeowners and property owners can protect themselves from a wildfire.

First make sure everyone in the building is accounted for.

After people have been accounted for, the tips include:

  • Removing flammable materials such as trash and furniture from around the building
  • Shut off gas to the building
  • Soak roofs, shrubs and trees with water if they are within 15 feet of the building
  • close all windows and doors, and remove window covering like curtains or blinds
  • Fill any large container such as pools, hot tubs or garbage cans with water
  • Disconnect automatic garage door openers so that if the power goes out you can still open the door

The Texas A&M Forest Service this week raised the Wildland Preparedness Level to level two due to the current and expected wildfire activity around the state.

Over the weekend, forest service personnel responded to seven requests for wildfire assistance that burned nearly 500 acres across the state.

(Texas A&M Forest Services)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
File: Candlelight vigil
Corsicana ISD mourning deaths of students killed in rollover
After weeks of controversary, cheers of excitement echoed across Marlin High’s auditorium as...
‘This brings us closer’: All 38 Marlin High seniors graduate after district audit plunged graduation plans into chaos

Latest News

Midday with Julie: 6.27.23 (A segment)
Khanh Phan
College Station woman receives 45 year prison sentence for murder
Snook Veteran receives Purple Heart 80 years after service
Just days before his birthday, Clarence’s family presented him with the Purple Heart.
Snook veteran receives Purple Heart 80 years after service