Man’s body pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department announced they found a body in Lady Bird Lake along the 1100 block of W. Cesar Chavez.
Police received a call for an urgent welfare check at around 10:28 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man’s body in the water. He was pronounced dead at around 10:59 a.m.
Police are investigating the death, and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Austin police’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.