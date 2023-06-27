Advertise
Man’s body pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin

Police are investigating the death and will provide more information as it becomes available.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department announced they found a body in Lady Bird Lake along the 1100 block of W. Cesar Chavez.

Police received a call for an urgent welfare check at around 10:28 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s body in the water. He was pronounced dead at around 10:59 a.m.

Police are investigating the death, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin police’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

